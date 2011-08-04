Cantona criticises homesick Man City duo

The legendary former United forward branded them spoiled and said he doesn’t understand why they can’t settle in the city, as well as questioning the reason they joined the club.

GEAR:Save 10% on new Man City home and away kits. Free delivery on orders over £50

Argentine Tevez has asked to leave City to be closer to his family, while Balotelli says he has struggled to settle in the North West but insists he is not looking to leave.

Speaking ahead of his return to Old Trafford as Director of Football at the newly-formed New York Cosmos, who will face United in Paul Scholes’ testimonial, he blasted:

"With these 'unsettled' players it depends where they come from - and why they come.

"If they come from Milan, maybe. If they come from - no, I don't want to name cities, but I had a great time here.

"The most important thing for me was to play for the best club in the world with some of the best players in the world.

"That's the important thing when you're a professional player.

"The greatest time you can have is on the pitch. I loved Manchester when I was here, and I loved the people. I had a great time."

The Frenchman also attacked City for trying to buy their way to the Premier League title, saying that splashing the cash is not a sustainable plan of action, adding that they will not be able to overhaul United as the biggest club in Manchester.

"They've been successful because they won the FA Cup. But if they only do that they will not be as strong as United because United are working for the long term by bringing through young talent.

"When I was there I played with two generations of players. Sir Alex [Ferguson] introduced a lot of young players, and Paul Scholes was one of them.

"Now, I come back 15 years later and the manager is still here. You can replace players, especially a club like United with a great manager like Sir Alex Ferguson.

"I left, [Cristiano] Ronaldo left, [Mark] Hughes left, and United are still one of the best clubs in the world."

And the 45-year-old, who made 144 league appearances for the Red Devils from 1992-97, scoring 64 goals, joked that there was no chance of him succeeding Ferguson as United manager, as he will probably die before the Scot.

"Maybe I'll die before Alex Ferguson! I'm sure he'll be on the bench forever because it's his life."

By Josh Robbins