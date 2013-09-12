Cape Verde thrown out of World Cup qualifying

Cape Verde had topped Group B of African qualifying after their 2-0 win over Nabil Maaloul's men in Rades on Saturday.

However, FIFA found the Cape Verdean Football Association guilty of fielding Fernando Varela, despite the player not having served a full four-match suspension for a red card.

As a result, Tunisia have been awarded a 3-0 win by default - enough to move them top ahead of Cape Verde and see them advance to the next stage.

A FIFA statement read: "The match has been declared to be forfeited and awarded 3-0 in favour of Tunisia.

"The Cape Verde Islands will not progress to round three of the FIFA World Cup African zone qualifiers having dropped to second place in Group B with nine points while Tunisia finish first with 14 points and will now advance."

The draw for round three is due to take place on Monday.