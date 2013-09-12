Cape Verde thrown out of World Cup qualifying
Cape Verde have been thrown out of 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying after fielding an ineligible player against Tunisia.
Cape Verde had topped Group B of African qualifying after their 2-0 win over Nabil Maaloul's men in Rades on Saturday.
However, FIFA found the Cape Verdean Football Association guilty of fielding Fernando Varela, despite the player not having served a full four-match suspension for a red card.
As a result, Tunisia have been awarded a 3-0 win by default - enough to move them top ahead of Cape Verde and see them advance to the next stage.
A FIFA statement read: "The match has been declared to be forfeited and awarded 3-0 in favour of Tunisia.
"The Cape Verde Islands will not progress to round three of the FIFA World Cup African zone qualifiers having dropped to second place in Group B with nine points while Tunisia finish first with 14 points and will now advance."
The draw for round three is due to take place on Monday.
