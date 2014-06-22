Capello: Belgium's Prem contingent a strength

Marc Wilmots' squad is loaded with players from the English top flight - 11 of their 23 in fact - with Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini producing their equaliser as they came back to beat Algeria 2-1.

Ahead of their crucial clash at the Maracana on Sunday, Capello conceded the Belgians have a significant class advantage over the all-domestic squad of Russia.

''I think that Belgium it is clear they got really good players," the Italian coach said.

"The pleasure they have of playing outside Belgium.

"And although they are playing really well, it's important experience when you play in the Premier League.

"About the problems in the Premier League, I spoke a lot of time about this problem, you have only 32 per cent English players, it's not a lot but at this moment England have really good young players."

Defender Vasili Berezutski said two of their opponents' Premier League contingent, Everton's Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea's Eden Hazard, would be his most dangerous threats.

''We don't mark footballers, so we will have to defend collectively," Berezutski said.

"Of course Lukaku is a very good forward, along with the half of Belgium side that consists of the young stars.

"Apart from Lukaku I would like to mention Eden Hazard, it will be hard to play against him as well.''

Capello said the notion of playing in the venue that will host the World Cup final was not lost on him, as his side look to get a result to benefit their knockout-stage hopes.

''In football there are some stadiums which are more fascinating than others and that when you play there they give you special feelings," Capello said.

"In Italy there's one stadium with this quality and it is San Siro in Milan, in Europe there are Wembley and Bernabeu, in the world this stadium is certainly Maracana.

"I think everybody working in football dreams one day to achieve something in the Maracana.

"I worked there when Brazil won the Copa America against Argentina (in 1989) but just as commentator, but trust me it is very different to play a game from commentating on it."