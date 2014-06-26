Capello blasts officials after Russia elimination

Coming into their final Group H fixture in Curitiba on Thursday, Russia knew a win over Algeria would likely see them advance to the second round, barring a heavy victory for South Korea against Belgium.

All appeared to be going to plan when Aleksandr Kokorin converted Dmitri Kombarov's sixth-minute cross, but Islam Slimani's header on the hour-mark earned the north African nation the point they required to progress.

After the game, Capello confronted Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir on the field, seemingly upset with decisions he felt had gone against his side.

"I am disappointed," he told Sky Sport Italia afterwards.

"I don't like to talk about the referee, but today every decision went against Russia.

"I don’t understand why all the officials are against us.

"Once again today we were not given a clear penalty. I don't know why this keeps happening."