Capello: Dybala the best in the world for his age

Fabio Capello believes Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is the world's outstanding player in his age range.

Dybala has excelled with the Serie A champions since his close-season switch from Palermo, scoring 18 times in 39 matches across all competitions to fill the void left by fellow Argentine Carlos Tevez.

The 22-year-old's latest strike was a stunning curling effort to seal a 1-0 win over Sassuolo on Friday and former Juve, Milan and Real Madrid coach Capello was suitably impressed.

"No one at 22 years demonstrates the technical shots and personality he has," he told Gazetta dello Sport.

"That goal against Sassuolo was extraordinary and exciting."

Ex-Juventus forward Pietro Anastasi echoed Capello's thoughts and believes Dybala will be the most sought-after member of Massimilliano Allegri's squad at the end of the campaign – ahead of France international midfielder Paul Pogba.

"Guys this is an absolute phenomenon. If I say that he is another [Lionel] Messi, believe me," Anastasi said.

"Yes, with young people you need to be cautious, but Dybala is already a mature type, not a [Mario] Balotelli, so to speak.

"You will see that he will be the most wanted man on the next market, not Pogba."