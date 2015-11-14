Capello: Inter not similar to my AC Milan

Inter may have the best defensive record in Serie A after the opening 12 games of the season but Fabio Capello says they have a long way go to match his successful AC Milan side.

Roberto Mancini's men have only conceded seven goals in the early stages of the 2015-16 campaign, a run that has included seven 1-0 victories.

Their performances have earned comparisons with the frugal defence from Capello's first spell in charge of Milan from 1991 until 1996, which saw the club lift four Scudetti.

However, the former Russia coach disagrees and believes Inter have a lot of improvements to make before coming close to his title winning side.

"No, this Inter team are not similar to my Milan," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "We played consecutive seasons in the Champions League, so the two are not quite comparable.

"We had an extremely strong and solid defence, whereas this Inter team are still maturing and developing, so to compare the two does not seem right."

And Capello was also critical of the reliance on overseas talent in Serie A, claiming not enough has been done throughout the division to bring through home-grown players.

He added: "There are squads with six, seven and even eight foreigners and the real problem is that the clubs are going out of their way to find them.

"It makes me think from this point of view, on a mental level, we haven't worked hard enough in favour of the Italian players.

"And it's a shame because I see that we are in a moment of growth, with so many promising boys.

"Some are turning out really well, thanks to good teachers and trainers."