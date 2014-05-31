Capello laments Russia profligacy after draw

Russia produced a disappointing display in Oslo in their penultimate friendly before the FIFA World Cup.

A third-minute strike from midfielder Oleg Shatov put them ahead but Anders Konradsen struck 13 minutes from time to earn a draw for the Scandinavians.

And Capello was disappointed to see his side waste a number of opportunities, while also rueing a lack of defensive concentration.

"The game was played in hot conditions and we did not expect that," Capello said.

"The Norwegians have a quick team and I had an excellent opportunity to once again look at my players, playing at international level. I must say that we have been lucky as none of the players have picked up an injury.

"We created four good goal scoring opportunities, but we weren't able to take them. The Norwegian goalkeeper and their defence managed to keep them out.

"At the end of the second half, we gave our opponents too much space and then made a silly mistake, which allowed them to equalise."

Russia's 25-man squad has to be trimmed to 23 by Monday, and Capello will wait to the very last moment before naming his final group.

The Italian added: "You will be able to read it on the official site of the Russian Football Union on June 2."