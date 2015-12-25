Capello laughs off Real link

Fabio Capello has laughed off speculation linking him with another return to Real Madrid.

The vastly experienced Italian, who left his position as Russia coach earlier this year, is among those to have been linked with the club amid uncertainty over the future of Rafael Benitez.

In two previous spells in charge at the Bernabeu, Capello guided Real to the Liga title only to then be dismissed.

Having been invited to discuss a potential third stint at Real by Spanish television station Cuatro, Capello is quoted by AS as replying: "Is this a joke?" before bursting into laughter.

Capello duly added: "No, no, no. I don't want to talk about this because it's a joke. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

Benitez only took over at the Bernabeu in June, but the former Valencia and Liverpool boss has endured a tricky start to his tenure, with a 4-0 Clasico defeat against Barcelona last month representing a low point.