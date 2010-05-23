Capello poised to experiment

The Italian, whose squad have been at an altitude training camp in Austria, said his four Chelsea players and Portsmouth goalkeeper David James would definitely not play in England's last home game before the World Cup in South Africa.

"I think absolutely these five players don't play," the England manager told reporters on Sunday.

Chelsea played Portsmouth in the FA Cup final at Wembley last weekend.

With John Terry, Frank Lampard, Ashley and Joe Cole ruled out, and Manchester City midfielder Gareth Barry recovering from an ankle injury, the way is open for the likes of Adam Johnson, Michael Dawson, Ledley King and Jamie Carragher to remind the manager of their talents.

"Some players will be important for me to know their attitude on the pitch," said Capello. "I will experiment against Mexico."

That could mean Wayne Rooney being used as a lone striker or a switch to a 3-5-2 system.

Capello said he more or less knew the 23 players he will take to South Africa but there was still room for late changes.

He added that he had no concerns about the state of the playing surface at Wembley.

England also have a friendly against Japan in Graz, Austria on May 30 before the final 23-man squad is selected.

