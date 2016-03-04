Capello tells Ronaldo to 'examine his conscience'

Former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello says Cristiano Ronaldo should have "examined his conscience" before questioning the quality of his team-mates following the 1-0 derby defeat to Atletico Madrid last Saturday.

Antoine Griezmann's goal settled the game in Atletico's favour, meaning Madrid have slipped 12 points behind Barcelona in the title race.

Speaking afterwards, Ronaldo said: "If everyone was at my level, perhaps we would be first," and also appeared to suggest the likes of Jese, Lucas [Vazquez] and [Mateo] Kovacic were not of the standard required to win La Liga.

The Portuguese has since clarified his comments, insisting they were "misinterpreted" and related to fitness levels.

However, Capello was not impressed and believes Ronaldo should perhaps analyse his own contribution against Atletico after missing two excellent chances.

The Italian told Fox Deportes: "Maybe we can agree with Cristiano and say that some players are not Real Madrid quality.

"But at the same time, Cristiano missed two key chances against Atletico Madrid, so before talking maybe he should have examined his conscience."

Ronaldo did get on the scoresheet as Madrid won 3-1 at Levante on Wednesday, converting a 34th-minute spot-kick for Zinedine Zidane's men.