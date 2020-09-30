Captain Conor Coady takes chances with Wolves for five more years

Wolves captain Conor Coady has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new five-year contract.

Coady joined from Huddersfield in July 2015 and has gone on to make more than 200 appearances for Wolves, while he has been an ever-present in their backline since they achieved promotion to the Premier League two years ago.

The Liverpool academy product, who made his England debut in the goalless draw against Denmark in September, says the club feels like “home” and is relishing another five years at Molineux.

“It’s an incredible day, honestly,” the 27-year-old said on the club website. “I look at what this club has given me over the years, and it feels like home to me – it has done since the first day I came.

“I’m honoured to play for this football club every day, so to sign a new deal is absolutely incredible.

“This is somewhere I’ve grown to love. Over the five years I’ve had kids, and this is all my kids know, all my family knows. When I play of a night and my kids can’t watch, they come and wake me up to ask what the score was.

“I can’t put a feeling on it, only that over the five years, everybody knows how much I’ve loved being here. I’m the sort of player who lives for the moment. I live for the present. You can never predict the future.”

Coady first joined Wolves when they were in the Championship and was a regular as they reached the top-flight in 2018.

Conor Coady, right, made his England debut against Denmark in September (Nick Potts/PA)

They have recorded a pair of seventh-place finishes while Coady was captain as Wolves made their first appearance in a European competition in almost 40 years last season, when they reached the Europa League quarter-finals.

“Now, it’s important we keep helping this club grow as much as possible because that’s all we’re here for,” Coady added.

“It doesn’t matter about me signing this, it’s amazing for me and my family, but the most important thing is trying to help this club grow further down the line.

“You can’t be satisfied. This is an amazing thing the club’s given me – I’m so, so grateful for what this club’s given me over five years. It doesn’t stop me wanting to improve and help this club as much as possible.”