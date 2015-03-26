Captain Janko eyeing history with Austria

Austria featured at Euro 2008 as they cost-hosted the showpiece tournament alongside Switzerland but they have never qualified for the event in 13 attempts.



However, Marcel Koller's men are on track to end that drought.

Austria sit top of Euro 2016 Group G qualifying - four points clear of Sweden - after posting three wins and a draw heading into Friday's trip to Liechtenstein.

"If we qualify it would be a huge thing for Austria," Janko, who is based in Australia with Sydney FC, told FIFA.com. "At the moment things look very good, but we have to be realistic with six games to go.

"We still have to play every big opponent away, so it is still quite a challenge. We have to be careful that we don't start thinking we are already in France.

"Definitely we have improved a lot in the past two or three years, certainly since Marcel Koller took over the team. He should get massive credit for what he did for our team. I'm happy that everyone in Austria is electrified by the team and is passionate about the game.

"Qualifying for big tournaments provides the whole country with a big boost of self-confidence. But also it helps young players to work hard and to believe in themselves. It [qualifying] would be a great thing for Austria and I really hope we can bring it home."