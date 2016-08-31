Carbonero extends Sampdoria loan

Colombia midfielder Carlos Carbonero has agreed to extend his loan spell at Sampdoria, who will have the option to buy him from Uruguayan club Centro Atletico Fenix at the end of the season.

Carbonero joined Sampdoria in August 2015 and made 14 league appearances as the club finished 15th in Serie A.

The 26-year-old, who has five caps for his country, failed to secure a permanent move to Stadio Luigi Ferraris but has been given another opportunity to impress Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo.

Carbonero last featured for Sampdoria in a 4-2 defeat to Napoli in January, and he will be available for selection in the club's forthcoming Serie A fixture against Roma.