Cardiff boss Solskjaer praises attitude of Zaha

Zaha has made just five Premier League appearances since signing on loan from Manchester United in January, with two of those coming from the bench.

With Cardiff firmly embroiled in the relegation scrap, Solskjaer has decided to leave the 21-year-old out of the starting XI and introduce him in the final stages.

"The boy is ready to play 90 minutes. It is just my decision," he told Wales Online.

"Wilf came on for the last 20 minutes at Everton and I thought he did enough to win us the game, but we just never got the decision.

"He was fantastic when he came on. But it's about making sure we get the tactical set up for every game right.

"The boy has been outstanding when it comes to his attitude. He works very hard in training and I have never doubted his abilities.

"He's a good lad who just wants to play football. He’s never been a problem, he just works hard and wants to be part of the team.

"It's just that we are in a situation now here when you have to make decisions."