Cardiff issue Medel warning to suitors

The Chile international continues to be be linked with a move to Inter, while Galatasaray and an unnamed German club are also said to be interested in Cardiff's record signing.

Medel, who is reported to have cost around £11 million when he moved from Sevilla less than a year ago, impressed during the World Cup and is expected to move on following Cardiff's relegation to the Championship.

Dalman has insisted that the Welsh club will only sell if the price is right after Inter were reported to be keen for a loan move with a view to a permanent deal.

He told WalesOnline: "We are not going to take a loss on a player who was a World Cup star in Brazil.

"We have made it clear what our price is and that won't change.

"We will do the right thing for Cardiff City and the player. Our position has not changed.

"There are clubs interested in him, but we have not reached agreement with anybody so far. We will not take a loss on a player who did so well for Chile in Brazil."