Cardiff midfielder Rubin Colwill, 19, named in Wales squad for Euro 2020

Nineteen-year-old Cardiff midfielder Rubin Colwill has been included in Wales’ Euro 2020 squad after just 191 minutes of senior football.

Colwill is the surprise name in a 26-man squad skippered by Gareth Bale and containing the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon.

There are eight survivors from the group which reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals in France – Bale, Ramsey, Ben Davies, Chris Gunter, Danny Ward, Joe Allen, Jonny Williams and Wayne Hennessey.

But it is the selection of Colwill, who began the season playing academy football and did not make his senior Cardiff debut until February, that will raise the eyebrows.

CARFAN CYMRU #EURO2020— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) May 30, 2021 See more

Neath-born Colwill has made just six Cardiff appearances, with just over three hours under his belt in the Sky Bet Championship for Mick McCarthy’s Bluebirds.

As expected, Hal Robson-Kanu – released by West Brom last week – missed out after being left out of the recent training camp.

Derby forward Tom Lawrence and Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo were also overlooked, with Swansea’s Ben Cabango selected ahead of Luton central defender Tom Lockyer.