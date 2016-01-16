Cardiff placed under transfer embargo by Football League

Championship club Cardiff City have been placed under a transfer embargo for breaching the Football League's financial fair play rules.

The punishment applies for the remainder of the January transfer window and Cardiff, who were relegated from the Premier League after a solitary season in 2013-14, join Championship counterparts Bolton, Fulham and Nottingham Forest in being under embargo.

In response to the sanctions, the club released a statement protesting their belief that they "have complied with the FFP requirements for season 2014-15 - contrary to the League's position".

The statement added: "As such, further advice will be sought, prior to a decision being made internally as to whether or not an appeal will be lodged.

"Cardiff City again expects to trade within the set FFP limits for 2015-16 and therefore anticipates full participation in the summer 2016 transfer window."

Championship clubs had to submit FFP returns showing losses of no more than £6million by December 1 for the 2014-15 season, subject to certain deductions.