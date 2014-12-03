Cardiff terminate contract of Cala

The Spanish defender recently hit out at the Championship side for showing a lack of respect after he was made to train with the youth team, while also claiming he was persuaded to stay at the club during the close-season.

His outburst drew criticism from manager Russell Slade and just over a week later the 25-year-old is free to find a new club.

"Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that on Wednesday, 3rd December 2014, Juan Cala’s contract with the club was terminated by mutual agreement," a club statement read. "The player leaves Cardiff City with immediate effect.

"We would like to thank Juan for his contribution and wish him the very best for his future."

Cala joined Cardiff in February after terminating his contract with Sevilla, but struggled to hold down a regular first-team place as the club were relegated from the Premier League.

He has since made just three appearances in all competitions, with his last outing in their 3-0 League Cup loss to Bournemouth in September.