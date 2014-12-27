Caretaker boss Millen focused on QPR clash

Palace coach Millen will take charge of the team on a caretaker basis for the second time this season at Loftus Road, following the sacking of Neil Warnock.

Millen also led Palace for a spell last season after Ian Holloway's departure and has refused to rule himself out of the running to take the job permanently this time around.

However, the stand-in boss is only focused on a vital clash at Loftus Road, where Palace will be able to move above Harry Redknapp's men and out of the Premier League's bottom three with victory.

Millen told Sky Sports News of his chances: "I think that would be the chairman's decision, as always. I'm sure he'll speak to me later today.

"I think we've got to let the dust settle a little bit and we really have got to concentrate on tomorrow's game. Then there'll be lots of conversations and we'll see where he wants to take this club.

"We're all disappointed, but we have got to move on very quickly because there's a big game tomorrow.

"It's always good to win games. We need to win games for this club to get us out the bottom three, so that's the priority for all of us."

Palace were beaten 3-1 by Southampton on Friday in what proved to be Warnock's final game in charge.