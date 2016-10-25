Carlos Alberto: Capita's World Cup triumph in numbers

The late Carlos Alberto captained Brazil to their most celebrated World Cup success in 1970 and scored what is considered to be one of the greatest goals in football history to seal the 4-1 final triumph over Italy in Mexico City.

Carlos Alberto was one of only five Brazilians to play every minute of every game at the finals, along with Pele, Felix, Brito and Wilson da Silva Piazza.

Although he played at right-back, in many ways the Santos star was the heartbeat of the team, as shown by his 513 touches of the ball at the competition, a statistic only bettered by Wolfgang Overath of Germany.

Carlos Alberto also created nine chances during the tournament, but he was just as influential defensively.

RIP Brazil's 1970 -winning captain Carlos Alberto. You will never be forgotten. October 25, 2016

He made 14 tackles during his six games at the 1970 World Cup, as well as completing 14 clearances and making six blocks.

Carlos Alberto made 394 passes - his passing accuracy was a terrific 87.56 per cent - but he will be best remembered for providing the thunderous strike that preceded him lifting the Jules Rimet trophy for safe keeping.