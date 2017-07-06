Carlos Kameni seals move to Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce have completed the signing of goalkeeper Carlos Kameni from Malaga on a three-year contract.

The Super Lig side signed the Cameroon international after he had travelled to Istanbul to conclude the deal, ending an association with the Andalusian club that began in 2012.

"We wish a lot of success and championships to our new player," said Fener after sealing the deal on Wednesday.

Kameni is expected to challenge the club's long-time number one Volkan Demirel.

The 33-year-old was welcomed by fans chanting his name and he posed for photographs with a club scarf when he arrived at Ataturk Airport this week.

WELCOME IDRISS CARLOS KAMENI! July 5, 2017

Kameni, who has also been on the books of Le Havre, Saint-Etienne and Espanyol, made 113 LaLiga appearances for Malaga.

He won the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon in 2002 and finished as a runner-up in the 2008 edition.

Kameni made 35 LaLiga appearances last season as Malaga finished 11th, while Fener missed out on qualification for the Champions League last season after finishing third in the Super Lig.

Fener are once again being managed by Aykut Kocaman, who returned to the club in last month after four years away.