Carpi 1 Sassuolo 3: Sansone shines for Di Francesco's men

Nicola Sansone scored one and made two others to help Sassuolo to a 3-1 win over Carpi in Saturday's Serie A match at the Stadio Alberto Braglia.

The former Bayern Munich youngster opened the scoring early on for Eusebio Di Francesco's side, before setting up Gregoire Defrel and Francesco Acerbi either side of the break, with Riccardo Gagliolo's 25th-minute goal for Carpi mattering little.

Sansone has now been directly involved in 10 goals in 30 appearances this Serie A campaign.

Sassuolo remain seventh in the table following Saturday's win, but have closed the gap to sixth-placed AC Milan to one point as they continue to chase Europa League football.