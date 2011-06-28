Carragher: Press get to England players

"The intensity of the press does get to the players," Carragher told BBC radio.

"Sometimes I think players would prefer the press guys to think they had played well, rather than the manager," added the centre-back who has won 38 England caps.

The 33-year-old Carragher, brought out of international retirement by manager Fabio Capello to play in England's lacklustre 2010 World Cup campaign in South Africa, said media scrutiny can have an adverse affect on players.

"One mistake and you could be absolutely slaughtered," he added in a documentary to be broadcast later on Tuesday.

"At your club you know you will not be criticised as much and perhaps three days later there will be another game.

"With England it could be months before you have another fixture. There is a fear at times when playing for England," said Carragher.

England were beaten 4-1 by Germany in the World Cup second round after also failing to impress in the group stages.

Carragher, who featured in two of the group games, said the players suffered from boredom at the tournament.

"You stay in a hotel all day but you are at a World Cup for a long time and should be able to experience different things," he said.

"I wouldn't want players holed up [like that]. Take away the boredom, embrace the country we are in more. You never see anything."