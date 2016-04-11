Carragher: United are getting worse

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher stuck the boot in on old foes Manchester United after their 3-0 loss to Tottenham on Sunday.

Carragher, now a pundit with Sky Sports, said United are getting even worse under manager Louis van Gaal as they look set to miss out on Champions League football for a second time in three years.

Van Gaal has spent plenty of money as his second season at the club draws to a close and, despite the outlay on new players, he looks set to lead them to a worse finish than the fourth place he achieved in his first season.

"It looks like they're going backwards," said Carragher.

"In terms of Louis van Gaal, I don't see him at the club next year if he doesn't get top four."

Carragher took particular issue with the way Van Gaal praised his side after the game.

"Manchester United are a much bigger team than Tottenham, although Tottenham have a better side at the moment, and [Van Gaal] is talking about how well they played," he said.

"The fact we're saying United played well, we even mentioned it at half-time. That's United playing well now, without ever looking like scoring in that first half.

"[Tottenham] could have scored five or six today. [Anthony] Martial had the one chance at 0-0, but that's what it's come to now, where Van Gaal is actually pleased that they just gave Tottenham a game.

"That's what he said: 'Before the first goal we've given them a good game', but this is Manchester United and they're talking about Tottenham as if they're Real Madrid!

"I'd be worried listening to my manager speaking like that after a game."