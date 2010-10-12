Carrasco calls for less Uruguay caution

Carrasco, a talented attacking midfielder as a player, told Reuters in an interview that it was, however, much harder to build a team who attacked rather than one who concentrated on defence.

"To play as I do is very difficult. You have to have a capacity for a lot of work, to keep your opponents constantly in check. That's why no one does it," Carrasco said.

"Who plays this way in the world and makes a success of it? Very few teams," he said at his home in the Montevideo suburb, also called Carrasco.

Uruguay reached the semi-finals in South Africa this year where they were knocked out by the Netherlands.

A small living room is a shrine to Carrasco's playing days with framed shirts of most of the many clubs he played for, including River Plate and Racing Club in Argentina and Sao Paulo in Brazil, plus plenty of photos.

"It's true that in football there are many ways of winning," he said, adding that his game "isn't easy and many (coaches) fall back on the defensive picture, on what they're accustomed to.

"I like to win deserving to do so, taking the game to my rivals," said the 54-year-old, who was in charge of the team from 2003 to 2004.

Carrasco would like to see Oscar Washington Tabarez's Uruguay do the same because "he knows the thermometer of the people, who want to see a different Uruguay, decisive, going out to win."

He said Uruguay had great past achievements despite being a small nation, playing defensively and creating few chances.

LITTLE VOLUME

"So why change?" he asked. "The objective was to be champions and we were, but in the last 20, 30 years Uruguay have disappeared at international level apart from this World Cup.

"The Uruguayan player has the virtue of a big heart, a lot of attitude, we have to make the most of that, backed up by good team work and profiting from the great form in their clubs of Luis Suarez and Diego Forlan.

"I don't want this to be seen as criticism but we still lack production for those forwards... I can't jump on that bandwagon (of believing) that all was well.

"We had a very high percentage of finishing... our rivals attacked us much more and didn't score. We got to scoring positions twice and scored two goals."

Carrasco said most coaches spent too much time working on defensive drills and not nearly enough on attacking ploys.

"How long does it take to build a house, a month, a year? And how long to knock it down? An hour, with a bomb less," he said.

Too much defensive work was a waste of time, he added, because there was no real element of surprise when you were practising with team mates.

"You spend hours preparing and then on Sunday you're faced with a different decision (by your opponents) because you did all the work with a team mate. It was only simulated."

Carrasco, who is out of work at present, ended the interview by showing Reuters an example of his visual curriculum vitae, compact discs with dozens of attackin