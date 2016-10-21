Carrasco extends Atletico contract

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco has committed his future to Atletico Madrid by signing a two-year contract extension, the LaLiga club have announced.

The Belgium international has enjoyed some superb form this season, scoring the winning goal in the Champions League victory over Bayern Munich before netting a hat-trick in the 7-1 thrashing of Granada.

Carrasco - who also struck the late winner in the 1-0 win away to Rostov on Wednesday - had been linked with a possible move to Chelsea next year as a result of his exceptional displays, though he maintained that he wanted to stay at the Vicente Calderon.

And the 23-year-old is delighted to have signed a new deal that will keep him tied to the capital city club until 2022.

Speaking to the club's official website as the news was announced, he said: "I'm very happy to continue for many years more with Atletico Madrid."

Sporting director Jose Luis Perez Caminero added: "It's great news for all Atleticos.

"We're talking about a very young player, but one with huge personality, capable of pulling the team along when they need it.

"His speed and dribbling give us a lot of options in attack. He also boasts a great shot, as we've been able to see with his recent goals, which has made him into a very dangerous player.

"We're very happy that we can have him with us for a long time, because he is the class of player that can enormously improve our group."