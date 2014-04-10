Carrick bemoans Man United defeat at Bayern

United crashed out of Europe on Wednesday after losing 3-1 to defending champions Bayern Munich in the return leg of their quarter-final, which completed a 4-2 aggregate defeat.

David Moyes' men went ahead on aggregate just shy of the hour mark courtesy of Patrice Evra's stunning left-footed effort.

But United's joy was short lived as Bayern hit back through Mario Mandzukic within 22 seconds. The Bundesliga champions duly added a further two goals to settle the tie.

"It's bitterly disappointing, we put ourselves in a great position after scoring the first goal," said Carrick.

"It was a big blow to concede again after 22 seconds.

"Wayne (Rooney) had a great chance to score again later on and it didn't go for us.

"The high of scoring and conceding is a blow but it is something we had to deal with and we were still well in the game, the second goal was a bit of a killer."

United are seventh in the Premier League, seven points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, and look set to miss out on a spot in Europe's most prestigious club competition for the first time since 1995-96.