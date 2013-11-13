Carrick ruled out for up to six weeks

The 32-year-old midfielder withdrew from the England squad for the forthcoming friendlies against Chile and Germany on Tuesday and his club have now revealed that he will be sidelined until December.

"Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick will be out for four to six weeks with an Achilles injury," a statement on the club's website read.

Carrick played the full 90 minutes of United’s 1-0 Premier League win over Arsenal on Sunday, but revealed afterwards that he has been suffering with the complaint for some time.

The former Tottenham man, who has made 333 appearances for United since moving from White Hart Lane in 2006, has featured in 15 of his side's first 18 games in all competitions this season.

However, he will now miss United's upcoming clashes with Cardiff City, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham, Everton and Newcastle United, before potentially returning for their final UEFA Champions League group match against Shakhtar Donetsk on December 10.