Carrick: United are hurting, but we must stick together

Michael Carrick insists Manchester United must "stick together" despite admitting that their recent form has left the team with "a horrible feeling".

Louis van Gaal's side lost 2-0 to Stoke City on Saturday to extend their current run to four defeats in a row in all competitions - their worst such sequence in a single season since 1961.

The pressure is mounting on the United manager but Carrick says the entire squad must take responsibility for their dismal form.

"Obviously it was a tough game, we've given ourselves too much to do again. To start like we did against Stoke, go two down, with the situation we're in at the minute, it's tough," he told Sky Sports.

"It's a horrible run, a horrible feeling, it hurts a lot. What else can I say? It's hard to take. We're not playing well enough as a team, as a squad, and do a lot better. It's Manchester United we're playing for, it's a special club.

"When you're on a bad run, it's tough. It's hard to take. I look at myself first of all, see what I can do better. Everyone's got to do that.

"You can single anyone out in this situation as a club, a group of players, staff, manager - we have to stick together an football matches.

"We've all got to take responsibility for that. We have to work hard, stick together and keep believing that it'll turn for us. It's got to come the next game."