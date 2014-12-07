Carroll delighted to end Hammers goal drought

The 25-year-old has been plagued by injury problems this season and only started his first game of the campaign last month.

However, he ended a goal drought stretching back to March by scoring with two powerful headers as the hosts moved up to third in the table.

Carroll also registered an assist as Diafra Sakho raced onto his flick-on to wrap up a third straight victory for the London club.

"It was a tough game but I got the two goals and we got the win, which means a lot to the lads," Carroll told Sky Sports.

"Obviously, I've already played in a few other games but you don't feel like you're definitely back until you've scored. Now I've got two today and it means a great deal.

"I was getting held a lot so I had to start holding my runs a bit, but both crosses were great balls in.

"It's great for the team to get three quick wins. Everybody is fighting for a place in the squad."