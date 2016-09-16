Carroll extends Spurs stay until 2019

Tom Carroll is determined to take his chance to impress for Tottenham after signing a new contract with the club on Friday.

Carroll has committed his future at White Hart Lane until 2019 with the midfielder joining Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen and Harry Winks in penning fresh terms in September.

The 24-year-old, who featured regularly for England's Under-21 side, has made 54 appearances for Tottenham since making his debut in 2011 and he wants to add to that tally.

"Time flies!" he said. "It’s gone really quickly.

"I've seen a lot of players come and go and I'm delighted to sign an extension and see what this season brings.

"We've had a lot of home-grown talent come through the system in the last few years and now there are younger lads coming up again and it's great to see their faces with the senior squad.

"I'm happy to be rewarded with this new deal and I've got to do it all over again now and impress the manager.

"We've a top squad here full of international players, so it's hard but you have to keep your head down, keep working hard every day and see where it takes you.

"I know if I get a chance I have to take it."