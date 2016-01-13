Carroll injury is a bad situation for us - Bilic

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is disappointed with another Andy Carroll injury but is hoping the striker is only out for a few weeks.

Injury-plagued Carroll lasted just 15 minutes into West Ham's 3-1 win over AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old had returned from another injury just after Christmas, scoring goals in wins over Southampton and Liverpool.

However, after suffering what appeared to be a muscular injury against Bournemouth, Carroll is set for another stint on the sidelines.

"It is a really bad situation for us," Bilic said.

"After the Liverpool win I said that he is back, he looked sharp, he looked strong and he was covering the whole pitch and terrorising the difference.

"So, it is a blow but he has been working really hard. Maybe or hopefully it is not that long. Maybe it is going to be a couple of weeks but we need him.

"He is disappointed because he knows he is back but if we have to choose between a knee and hamstring injury, it is better to have a hamstring injury."