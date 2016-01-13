Carroll injury is a bad situation for us - Bilic
Andy Carroll is set for another stint on the sidelines after limping off a quarter of an hour into West Ham's latest fixture.
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is disappointed with another Andy Carroll injury but is hoping the striker is only out for a few weeks.
Injury-plagued Carroll lasted just 15 minutes into West Ham's 3-1 win over AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old had returned from another injury just after Christmas, scoring goals in wins over Southampton and Liverpool.
However, after suffering what appeared to be a muscular injury against Bournemouth, Carroll is set for another stint on the sidelines.
"It is a really bad situation for us," Bilic said.
"After the Liverpool win I said that he is back, he looked sharp, he looked strong and he was covering the whole pitch and terrorising the difference.
"So, it is a blow but he has been working really hard. Maybe or hopefully it is not that long. Maybe it is going to be a couple of weeks but we need him.
"He is disappointed because he knows he is back but if we have to choose between a knee and hamstring injury, it is better to have a hamstring injury."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.