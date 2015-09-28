Carsley replaces Dijkhuizen at Brentford

Championship side Brentford have parted company with head coach Marinus Dijkhuizen after the club picked up just two wins from their opening nine league games, with Lee Carsley placed in charge until the end of the season.

The Dutchman was appointed in June, with predecessor Mark Warburton having confirmed in February he was to leave Griffin Park due to a disagreement with the board.

Warburton, now at Rangers, was at odds with the Brentford hierarchy over the direction of a club he led into the second tier before seeing a Premier League promotion bid come to an end in the play-off semi-finals last term.

However, Dijkhuizen's appointment proved unsuccessful, with his only victories coming against Bristol City and Preston North End, leaving Brentford 19th in the table.

Former Everton midfielder Carsley had been in charge of Brentford's development squad but will assume control of the first time until the end of the season, starting with Tuesday's visit of ninth-placed Birmingham City.