Carvajal craves La Liga glory

There is one significant trophy missing from Dani Carvajal's collection, La Liga, and the Real Madrid full-back is desperate to win it.

Carvajal has enjoyed great success at Madrid, winning two Champions League titles in three seasons - all by the age of 24.

The Spain international has also claimed the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Copa Del Rey, but he craves La Liga glory.

"It's not a bad haul! I hope to add to it. I've played in three Champions Leagues and won two of them," Carvajal told Marca.

"It seems easy but it's anything but. There are many great players from the history of football that don't even have one."

He continued: "I would be thrilled to win LaLiga because I've never won it. It's a reward for playing consistently all season.

"It would be special to add the league and Supercopa de Espana to my title collection."

On the improved stability at the Santiago Bernabeu following a transfer window which saw James Rodriguez and Isco remain in the Spanish capital, Carvajal added: "I see a team where everyone is happy, even though some play more than others.

"We all row in the same direction. If one player leaves the team, another one comes in with more enthusiasm, and everyone fights hard for a starting spot in training.

"[Zinedine] Zidane doesn't have set starters and substitutes. Those who play have earned it."