Carvajal sustains injury in Champions League final

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal could be in danger of missing Euro 2016 after sustaining a muscle injury in Saturday's Champions League final against Atletico Madrid.

The right-back pulled up early in the second half after a long ball and immediately signalled for goalkeeper Keylor Navas to kick it out of play.

Carvajal was briefly treated on the pitch, but the 24-year-old quickly realised he was not able to continue and limped off in tears in the 52nd minute.

The Spain international - who had earlier been booked for a reckless challenge on Antoine Griezmann - was replaced with Danilo.

Carvajal has been included in Spain's provisional squad for the upcoming European Championship, but his injury could see him miss out on the tournament in France.

The reigning European champions will have to deal with Czech Republic, Turkey and Croatia in Group D.