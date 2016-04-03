Carvajal: Zidane told us to fight to the death in Clasico

Dani Carvajal heaped praise on his Real Madrid team-mates after they stood tall and fought to the death in their 2-1 Clasico win at Barcelona on Saturday.

Madrid overcame a one-goal deficit and Sergio Ramos' red card to snap La Liga leaders Barca's 39-game unbeaten streak in all competitions via Cristiano Ronaldo's 85th-minute winner at Camp Nou.

Ronaldo found the back of the net just two minutes after Ramos was sent off for a second bookable offence in an eventful second half, which saw Gerard Pique's 56th-minute header cancelled out by Karim Benzema.

Madrid's come-from-behind win avenged their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Barca in the Spanish capital last November, while closing the gap between first and third to seven points with seven matches remaining.

"We knew it would be difficult. The team has been great, especially in the second half. We never let our heads drop and the team felt comfortable throughout the game," Carvajal said via Madrid's official website.

"We stood up tall, looked for more and didn't settle for the draw.



"The coach's ideas were really good. He had been clear to fight to the death. You have to play to win in a Clasico and today we go away with renewed strength.

"We thank the fans for their support and the inspiration they give us in every game. Now we travel to Germany [to play Wolfsburg in the Champions League] and will go all out for the win."