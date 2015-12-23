Carvalhal shuns Swansea speculation

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has rejected speculation he is in the frame to replace Garry Monk as Swansea City manager.

The Portuguese has guided Wednesday – who finished 13th last season – to seventh in the Championship, just one point shy of a play-off spot.

Carvalhal has also masterminded the League Cup demise of Arsenal as Wednesday routed Arsene Wenger's side 3-0 in the fourth round.

His success at Hillsborough has seen him linked with the vacant position at Swansea, but he is not contemplating a switch to the Premier League.

"I talked with my agent today in the morning and he didn't say anything about that situation," he told Sky Sports News on Wednesday. "We talked about other things.

"I don't know if something happens or will happen. Not today, after one year or two years – it is my agent who must care about that.

"As you understand I can't talk about the rumours, I must talk about the reality and the reality is I am very happy about what I am doing."