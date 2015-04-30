Carver confirms fan meeting after touchline spat

Newcastle United head coach John Carver is looking forward to an opportunity to set the record straight after confirming he will meet with two disillusioned fans at the club's training ground on Friday.

The two supporters were involved in a verbal spat with Carver as they watched the 3-2 loss to Swansea City last Saturday, a game that took place during more protests aimed at owner Mike Ashley.

It marked Newcastle's seventh Premier League defeat on the bounce and Carver is keen to address the fans' concerns ahead of this weekend's match at Leicester City.

He said on Thursday: "I've invited the two lads in, they're coming for a cup of tea in my office [on Friday].

"What I have to say, and I have to put this on record now, I don't want fifty two and a half thousand phone calls now of people wanting to come to see me.

"But I think it's important I speak to these two lads and explain some of my actions. I don't have to, but I think it's important because I can relate to them.

"It'll be interesting to hear what they have to say. It won't all be about me, me, me - it'll be a two-way conversation.

"I think once they see how we do things - I'll show them a bit of preparation for the game without giving them too much information about the team and show them the type of work that goes into the week - they'll get a bit of understanding of what goes into Saturday."

Newcastle are five points above the relegation zone with four games left to secure their top-flight status.