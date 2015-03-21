Carver: Newcastle braced for clear-out

After a decent start to the 2014-15 Premier League season, Newcastle - 11th in the standings - have struggled to make an impact amid injuries and suspension, with the club only winning two of their 10 league fixtures since the New Year.

Carver, who replaced Alan Pardew in January, has already turned his eye to next term, confirming an exodus is on the cards.

Sammy Ameobi, Jonas Gutierrez and Ryan Taylor are out of contract at the end of the season.

"They know there has to be a clear-out. It's pretty obvious to the man in the street and to the professionals. It has to be done," Carver said.

"There are people out of contract, there are people who are not good enough - they know that, and I am telling you now, because I have been part of it in the last few weeks, there are things in place."

Newcastle host third-placed Arsenal at St James' Park on Saturday.