Carver: Newcastle needs more Jack Colbacks

While the likes of French-speaking quartet Hatem Ben Arfa, Yohan Cabaye, Papiss Cisse and Cheick Tiote have made an impact in recent seasons at St James' Park, Carver is more interested in players with the commitment and versatility of Colback.

The former Sunderland midfielder scored Newcastle's goal in their 3-1 loss to Tottenham last week, while he has four strikes to his name in 30 league games this term.

"He's a player who wants to be here, wants to play and has the right character," Carver told the Chronicle.

"With Jack, whatever you ask him to do he will do for you.

"He's gone and played left-back. It's not his position and he knows that and I know that, but he's filled in.

"Sometimes you have to fill in for a short space of time. He's done that, and done it extremely well."

Colback played left-back against Arsenal and Sunderland, in the midst of Newcastle's six straight defeats in the Premier League.

But with the 25-year-old back in midfield the past couple of weeks, Carver reckons it can only be a good thing for Newcastle.

"Getting him back in [in midfield], with his energy, allows us to get others higher up the pitch and closer to [striker] Ayoze Perez," Carver said.

Newcastle host Swansea City on Saturday as they look to end their losing streak and move towards securing top-flight football for next season.