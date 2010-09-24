CAS lifts Queiroz ban

"CAS has granted the request filed by Carlos Queiroz to stay the execution of the six-month suspension imposed by the Portuguese anti-doping agency pending the outcome of his appeal," the Lausanne-based tribunal said on its website on Friday.

"The suspension is therefore temporarily lifted," it added.

The ban, issued in August, barred Queiroz from coaching at national and club level.

The coach, who had two years left on his contract when he was dismissed, has said he will demand compensation from the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) if his appeal is successful.

The FPF fired him in the wake of the ban and on Tuesday appointed former Sporting coach Paulo Bento to replace him. Queiroz insulted anti-doping doctors during a surprise visit to Portugal's training camp before the World Cup.

He admitted to exchanging harsh words with the doctors but said he was simply expressing his annoyance at having his players' rest disturbed, and did not obstruct the tests.

He has also filed a complaint with FIFA, alleging that the Portuguese government pressured the FPF to fire him, which if proven would constitute a breach of the international football body's rules.

Since Queiroz's ban, Portugal have made a dismal start to the Euro 2012 qualification campaign, netting one point from a possible six with a 4-4 home draw to Cyprus followed by a 1-0 defeat to Norway.

