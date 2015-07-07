Casillas' agent reveals Porto offer

Iker Casillas' agent has revealed that the Real Madrid legend is keen on a move to Porto.

The one-club goalkeeper's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been cast into doubt amid reports that Manchester United's David de Gea is on the Liga club's shopping list.

And Carlo Cutropia, Casillas' representative, told Portuguese newspaper Record: "Iker is very enthusiastic about the possibility of going to Porto.

"Real Madrid have the offer and know what Casillas wants. Right now we're trying to come to an understanding."

A move would bring to an end Casillas' long association with Real, which stretches back to 1990 when he joined the club's youth system.

The 34-year-old has previously spoken of his desire to stay in the Spanish capital, but is unlikely to want to play second fiddle to anyone.



