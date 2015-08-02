Casillas has the 'enthusiasm of a 20-year-old' - Lopetegui

Porto coach Julen Lopetegui heaped praise on goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who has settled in seamlessly in Portugal.

Casillas ended his 25-year association with Real by signing a two-year contract with Porto last month and the Spain international has hit the ground running, helping the Portuguese giants to a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Valencia in a friendly on Saturday.

The 34-year-old produced a fine save to deny Joao Cancelo as Porto trumped Valencia after 90 scoreless minutes in Cologne.

Speaking afterwards, Lopetegui said: "He is a player that comes with experience. He has arrived at the club with the enthusiasm of a 20-year-old lad.

"He has come to a big club and we are all going to benefit from his enthusiasm."

Casillas has made four appearances for Porto following his low-key departure from Madrid.

The five-time La Liga champion and winner of three UEFA Champions League titles has kept three clean sheets in that period, against Valencia, Schalke and Duisburg.

"I am very grateful to the fans. Now I will try and repay that love with more good performances and victories for Porto," Casillas added.

"The team was fine defensively, we had a lot of the ball and we’re happy. It's good to win in the pre-season and pick up a winning mentality."