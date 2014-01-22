Casillas insists he will stay at Real Madrid

The Spain international has only seen action this season in UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey matches, with Diego Lopez taking the number-one spot for La Liga fixtures.

Rumours have persisted that Casillas could seek a move away from the Spanish capital, with Premier League duo Manchester City and Arsenal said to be among his suitors.

But the 32-year-old has strenuously denied the links, and is looking forward to continuing Real's treble pursuit.

"Of course (I see myself at Madrid next year)," he told AS.

"What I have to do is focus on myself. We're in all three competitions. Last season we had a very difficult time. Now I hope to get to April with our fate in our hands on all fronts.

"Even I'm bored talking about my situation now. People should just enjoy the players in the team, those who the coach picks in each competition and on each matchday, and that's that.

"What I have to do is train as well as possible, firstly for myself and then for the team.

"And I have to enjoy myself when I play, because it's a pleasure."