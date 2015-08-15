Casillas makes Porto debut in routine win

Iker Casillas kept a clean sheet on his competitive Porto debut as Julen Lopetegui's side got their Primeira Liga season up and running with a routine 3-0 victory over Vitoria Guimaraes.

Casillas swapped Real Madrid for Porto in the close-season and watched on untroubled for much of Saturday's match at the Estadio Do Dragao.

Vincent Aboubakar opened the scoring after just eight minutes, and it looked like the visitors were in for a long night as Cristian Tello went close to a second midway through the first half.

Lopetegui had to wait until the hour mark for a two-goal cushion, though, as Aboubakar netted again shortly after Casillas made a good save.

Silvestre Varela then added a third late on for Porto as their bid for a first Primeira Liga title since 2013 got off to a solid start.