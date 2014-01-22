Casillas targets Real treble this season
Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas believes the squad has enough quality to complete the treble this season.
Carlo Ancelotti's charges are in superb form, winning nine consecutive games across all competitions, and the Liga giants have not tasted defeat since losing 2-1 at rivals Barcelona on October 26.
The gap to leaders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid is now just one point, and Real are also primed for a UEFA Champions League quarter-final showdown with Schalke.
Real remain in contention for a Copa del Rey triumph, too, after Karim Benzema's strike ensured a 1-0 first-leg victory at Espanyol on Wednesday.
And Spain international Casillas is confident of mounting a challenge on all fronts.
"We have a chance in all three competitions and depend on ourselves and our own results," he said.
"We have made up a lot of points in La Liga, which is good for team morale.
"We have Schalke in the Champions League and we will take things a step at a time in the cup to try to make it to the final."
Casillas broke his personal record for the longest consecutive spell without conceding a goal when he reached 592 minutes in the victory over Espanyol.
The 32-year-old was thrilled with the achievement but also with the team's overall progression this term.
He added: "We did the necessary, which was to score and not concede. We had more chances to score. Now, back in Madrid, we'll try to seal our place in the semi-finals.
"I am pleased about the personal record and about how the team are doing as a whole because we are really focused, working hard and doing very well in defence."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.