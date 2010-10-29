Cassano clashes with Sampdoria bosses

Sampdoria forward Antonio Cassano has clashed with club bosses over not attending a charity dinner and the row has escalated to such an extent that the Italy international could be put on the market, media reports said.

Samp, who visit Cesena on Sunday, declined to comment.

The war of words between Inter Milan and Juventus has also continued after Juve, stripped of two titles in a match-fixing affair, again called for Inter's 2006 scudetto to be taken away because of new evidence over the scandal.

Inter president Massimo Moratti, who denies wrongdoing, hit back by cryptically telling reporters: "The day we enter into this sort of thing, we too will ask for two extra scudettos that we are owed from the past."

Champions Inter, third after eight games, visit Genoa later on Friday with Diego Milito back in the squad after thigh trouble but unlikely to start.

Left back Cristian Chivu is injured so Davide Santon will come in.

Fifth-placed Juventus play at second-placed AC Milan on Saturday with Amauri, Vincenzo Iaquinta, Mohamed Sissoko and Zdenek Grygera all ruled out injured. Winger Milos Krasic is suspended unless he wins his appeal over a ban for diving.

Alessandro Del Piero, seeking one goal to become Juve's all-time Serie A top scorer, will start upfront with Fabio Quagliarella given Juve's absences.

Ronaldinho is not fully fit so Milan are likely to employ Robinho again as a playmaker behind strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexandre Pato.

Fiorentina striker Adrian Mutu is still in line to return from a nine-months drugs ban at Catania on Sunday despite being probed by police over an alleged assault on a barman last weekend.

Faltering AS Roma host Lecce on Saturday without injured midfielders Rodrigo Taddei and David Pizarro, while Adriano is unlikely to feature despite returning to training after an ankle knock.

Fourth-placed Chievo maintained their good form with a 2-0 win over Serie B's Sassuolo, formerly coached by Chievo boss Stefano Pioli, in the Italian Cup third round on Thursday to prepare nicely for Sunday's trip to Parma.

Bari have slipped down the table in recent weeks but recorded a morale-boosting 3-1 win over second tier Torino in their cup tie on Thursday ahead of Udinese's league visit on Sunday.