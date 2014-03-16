Cassano would 'love' to go to 2014 World Cup

The 31-year-old striker scored twice in Sunday's 4-2 win at Milan, a result that extended the club's record unbeaten run to 16 Serie A matches.

Parma have won their last five league road trips - extending another record - and Cassano has now scored 11 Serie A goals this season for the club, who are right among the battle for European football.

Cassano last appeared for Italy at UEFA Euro 2012 but is considered an outside chance of featuring in Prandelli's 23-man squad for this year's Brazil showpiece, having missed the 2010 edition after falling out of favour under Marcello Lippi.

"I swear I'd love to go, as I've never been to a World Cup," Cassano told Sky Sport Italia.

"I'm doing everything I can to make the coach's decision difficult.

"I don't know what my chances are, but I really hope (to go) and (I) am keeping my fingers crossed."

Cassano made his Italy debut in November 2003 and has since gone on to score 10 goals in 35 games for his country.