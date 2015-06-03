Castro: Emery has Napoli offer

Sevilla president Jose Castro revealed Unai Emery has an offer to coach Napoli next season, though he hopes to retain the in-demand coach.

Emery has emerged as the favourite to replace Rafael Benitez at Napoli, with the latter tipped to be unveiled by Real Madrid in the coming days.

Sevilla boss Emery is hot property after guiding the La Liga outfit to back-to-back UEFA Europa League titles.

Emery is reportedly set to hold talks with West Ham and Milan, and Castro told Sevilla TV the 43-year-old is considering an offer from Napoli.

"I spoke to Emery on Sunday and he informed us of meetings with other clubs to evaluate all the options," Castro said.

"There is an offer from Napoli, certainly. I hope and believe Unai will stay with us, but he will do what he sees fit.

"I repeat, I hope he will stay with us and have faith that he will."