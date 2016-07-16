Castro pays penalty as Aycicek downs Dortmund
Gonzalo Castro missed a first-half penalty for Borussia Dortmund as Thomas Tuchel's side suffered a 1-0 friendly loss against 1860 Munich.
A 36th minute goal from Levent Aycicek was enough to condemn Borussia Dortmund to a 1-0 friendly defeat at 1860 Munich.
Dortmund, who rested Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the star forward netted a brace in Thursday's 3-2 win over St Pauli - made much of the running during the first-half but were let down by a lack of composure on the final ball before passing up a glorious opportunity to lead in the 34th minute.
1860 goalkeeper Jan Zimmermann took a heavy touch inside his own area and brought down Dortmund new boy Sebastian Rode in trying to atone for his error.
He would do so soon enough by plunging to his right to keep out a poor spot kick from Gonzalo Castro and 1860 were quick to make their visitors pay.
Werder Bremen loanee Aycicek drove towards a flimsy looking Dortmund defence and smashed home confidently from the edge of the area.
Zimmermann continued his erratic afternoon by bringing down Ousmane Dembele after the break – he was punished with a free-kick on the right-hand corner of the area, although replays showed Thomas Tuchel's side should have been awarded a second penalty.
Dortmund were unable to find an equaliser and will fly to China next week to continue their pre-season preparations with friendlies against Manchester United and Manchester City.
